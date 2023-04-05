Fairbanks Ice Dogs and head coach Dave Allison agree to part ways

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Fairbanks Ice Dogs announced Tuesday, April 5 they have parted ways with head coach Dave Allison.

Allison spent 83 regular-season games behind the Fairbanks bench and finished his tenure with a 41-33-7-2 record. He was also 2-3 in the playoffs last spring as Fairbanks fell to Minnesota in five games.

General manager Rob Proffitt will take over behind the bench for the Ice Dogs’ final two regular-season games against Chippewa this weekend and the playoffs if the Ice Dogs are able to earn a spot.

Fairbanks (27-24-6-1) is currently fifth in the Midwest Division with 61 points, just two behind Kenai River and three behind Chippewa. However, the Ice Dogs are 1-7-1-1 in their last 10 games.

Breaking News: #NAHL @fbx_IceDogs announce coaching change as head coach Trevor Stewart resigns to take NCAA D1 position; Former @NHL @TheAHL and @USHL coach Dave Allison takes over behind the bench as head coach. Story: https://t.co/HxQTtbdHDq pic.twitter.com/CL3iESDWuU — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) January 11, 2022

“I really cannot stress enough that this is an amicable parting of ways,” Proffitt said. “Dave brought instant character and integrity to our organization and locker room. I thank him for that, and I will always be grateful for how he stepped in midway through last season to lead the Ice Dogs’ bench.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Allison took over last January as head coach Trevor Stewart left for a college coaching position at Alaska Anchorage. Stewart is still the Seawolves’ associate head coach.

Prior to taking over in Fairbanks, Allison spent several years as an NHL scout, four seasons (2014-2018) behind the bench for the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers and was also a head coach in the AHL, ECHL and IHL.

His coaching career started during the 1986-87 season as an assistant coach for the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

As for the current Fairbanks team, Dakota Bell will remain in his position as one of the Ice Dogs’ assistant coaches.

Proffitt will begin the search for the fifth head coach in Ice Dogs’ history at the conclusion of the NAHL season.

“Rob and I agree that a change in direction is in the best interest of all concerned,” Allison said. “It was a wonderful experience with the Ice Dogs here in Fairbanks, and a privilege to be a part of the fabric of this great community.”