El Paso Rhinos win at home against Shreveport Mudbugs

The El Paso Rhinos won the home game against the Shreveport Mudbugs 4-2 on Friday.

The hosting Rhinos opened strong, early in the game with E.J. Janda scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Gavin Duckworth and Max Giblin .

The Rhinos increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when E.J. Janda struck yet again, assisted by Max Giblin and Gavin Duckworth.

The Rhinos increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Ryan Gingher in the middle of the first period, assisted by Tory Lund and E.J. Janda.

Jake Mack narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Brent Litchard and Alex Park .

The Mudbugs narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Drake Morse scored, assisted by Nick Marino .

The Rhinos increased the lead to 4-2 with 21 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from E.J. Janda, assisted by AJ Reed and Max Giblin.

The Rhinos were called for nine penalties, while the Mudbugs received six penalties.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.