El Paso Rhinos score twice in the third to beat New Mexico Ice Wolves

The El Paso Rhinos defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but El Paso pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

El Paso's Luke Morris scored the game-winning goal.

The Ice Wolves took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ryan Johnson . JD Metz and William Howard assisted.

Ryan Cutler scored with a minute left in the second period, assisted by Tristan Kimmen and Kolby Amici .

The Ice Wolves took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Sully Scholle netted one, assisted by Hunter Hastings and Dillon Kuntz .

Tristan Kimmen tied the game 2-2 late in the third, assisted by Ryan Cutler and Jakub Jerman .

The Rhinos took the lead with 01.47 remaining of the third after a goal from Luke Morris, assisted by Tyler Green.

The Ice Wolves travel to Lone Star on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre. The Rhinos host Amarillo to play the Wranglers on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.