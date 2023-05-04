Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Eight teams prepare for Division Finals and look to continue their pursuit of the NAHL's Robertson Cup

All four Division Finals get underway Friday night as teams look to secure a spot in Blaine

Maryland Black Bears.JPG
The Maryland Black Bears celebrate their Game Two win over the Northeast Generals in the first round. The Black Bears were the league's second-best team during the regular season and will battle Maine for the East Division crown.
Contributed / NAHL, James Harding
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 4:38 PM

The NAHL Division Finals get started Friday night with a full slate of four games. All four division finals will be a best-of-five series and follow a 2-2-1 format, beginning with games one and two this Friday and Saturday.

Games three and four (if necessary) will take place next Friday and Saturday (May 12-13), followed by any game fives — also if necessary — on Sunday, May 14.

The Robertson Cup Championship begins May 19 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minnesota. All four division winners will meet in Blaine and the NAHL will crown its next champion on Tues. May 23.

Before the league gets to that point, here’s a look at the four Division Finals.

Central Division: No. 1 Austin vs. No. 3 St. Cloud

The Austin Bruins rolled to a three-game sweep of Minot, which included an Austin Salani hat trick in Game 3. The Dartmouth commit has a league-leading four playoff goals through three games and now he and the Bruins will look to keep their season alive with three more wins against St. Cloud.

The Norsemen backed their way into the postseason with four straight losses to Aberdeen. St. Cloud also lost all eight games to Aberdeen in the season series. However, they showed no signs of that finish in their first-round series.

St. Cloud goaltender Ethan Dahlmeir — who was selected in the USHL Draft Wednesday — posted back-to-back shutouts and the Norsemen allowed just one goal in the series.

Granted the Norsemen scored just seven themselves, but St. Cloud has been a relatively low-scoring team all season and they’ve got a formula that works. And now they’ve got momentum on their side too.

The two teams split the season series (6-6) but the Norsemen won the final two. Five of the 12 games also required overtime or a shootout.

Austin was one of the league’s best teams on home ice this season too and the Bruins will have their fans at their back in potentially three of the five games.

East Division: No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 3 Maine

Maryland finished the regular season ranked second in the league in nearly every statistical category. The Black Bears showed exactly why with an 8-2 win over Northeast out of the gate and went on to sweep the Generals in three games.

Maryland scored 14 goals in the series — including three from Brad McNeil. However, those 14 goals are tied with Maine for second in the playoffs.

The Nordiques made quite the statement with a three-game sweep of the defending champs. Five of those 14 goals came in a 5-1 thumping in the decisive third game.

Maine scored five unanswered goals in that game and throughout the first round the Nordiques received contributions from up and down the lineup. Maryland was one of the league’s best teams and knocking the Black Bears out won’t be easy.

At the same time, the Nordiques have to be playing with an extra shot of confidence heading into the series after sweeping the defending champs.

New Jersey Maine series.JPG
NAHL
Defending champs find their backs against the wall as NAHL playoffs resume this weekend
Maine holds a 2-0 lead over New Jersey while St. Cloud returns home with a 2-0 lead over Aberdeen; playoff action resumes Wednesday with busy weekend on tap
April 27, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Midwest Division: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Minnesota

The Midwest Division is the only series that features the top two seeds. Wisconsin made quick work of Chippewa while Minnesota polished off its three-game sweep at Kenai River.

Wisconsin took game one of its series 4-1, held on for a 2-1 win in Game 2 and despite trailing 2-1 at one point in Game 3, the Windigo rallied with three goals for the series-clinching win.

Wisconsin’s Victor Widlund leads the way with four points – including two goals. His four points are tied with Minnesota’s Kevin Marx Noren, who is also coming off a big series with three goals. Wisconsin scored the fourth-most goals in the league (210) during the regular season.

The two rivals met 10 times during the regular season and Wisconsin won eight of the 10 matchups. Wisconsin and Minnesota finished separated by just four points in the standings as well.

MORE NAHL COVERAGE:
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
Players from across the country have started to sign tenders to play in the NAHL for the 2023-24 season as the window opened to sign the agreements on Nov. 1.
May 04, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Wisconsin Windigo NAHL Playoffs.jpeg
NAHL
Seven series complete as first-round of NAHL Playoffs near completion
Seven of the eight first-round series are decided while Lone Star and Shreveport will meet for a fifth game Monday night in the NAHL Playoffs
May 01, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fairbanks Ice Dogs.jpg
NAHL
Fairbanks Ice Dogs hire Ryan Theros as next head coach
Two Harbors, Minn., native Ryan Theros becomes the fifth head coach in franchise history
April 27, 2023 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
North Iowa Bulls.png
NAHL
North Iowa Bulls part ways with Todd Sanden after 12 seasons
After falling short of the playoffs, the Bulls and head coach/general manager Todd Sanden mutually agreed to part ways
April 25, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A hockey player wearing a white jersey shoots the puck as players in red jerseys attempt to block the shot.
NAHL
Underdog mentality pushes Johnstown's leading scorer to D-I newcomer Stonehill
Anthony Galante, the leading scorer of the Johnstown Tomahawks in 2022-23, is slated to play for Stonehill in the fall. The Skyhawks are a new Division I program in Massachusetts.
April 25, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Shreveport Mudbugs.jpg
NAHL
Seven teams hold a 2-0 lead after first weekend of NAHL Playoffs
From shutouts to overtime thrillers, the opening weekend of the playoffs featured a little bit of everything
April 24, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
PRITCHARD.ACTION.jpg
NAHL
How the right hand, hockey future of Lakeville senior, Austin Bruins rookie Tate Pritchard were preserved
Tate Pritchard and Lakeville South were 4 minutes away from a boys hockey section championship on March 2 at the Rochester Recreation Center when a seemingly innocent play caused a medical emergency.
April 21, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Anchorage vs New Jersey
NAHL
NAHL Playoff Preview: Defending champs, league champs and Amarillo are heating up for title run
Teams begin their push for the Robertson Cup as NAHL Playoffs open Friday night
April 20, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

South Division: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Shreveport

It’s the league’s top team against arguably the league’s hottest. The Mudbugs won eight of their final regular-season games and just took down Lone Star in five games. All five games were extremely low scoring and went down to the wire. Three of which even required overtime.

However, it doesn’t matter how pretty it is at this time of year and the Mudbugs are moving on.

Across the ice, Oklahoma is coming off a three-game sweep of Amarillo. The Warriors took games one and two with relative ease, scoring 11 goals over the 120 minutes of hockey.

The Warriors trailed 3-0 in game three but rallied with a trio of third-period goals and Brendan Williams scored the series-clinching goal 1:15 into overtime. Oklahoma has been one of the NAHL’s most dominant teams all season and has especially been good at home — where they’re coming off back-to-back wins.

At the same time, the Mudbugs won two of their three road games against Lone Star. Shreveport is playing with some serious momentum and will look to keep it going against the league’s regular-season champs.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
