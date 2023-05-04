Eight teams prepare for Division Finals and look to continue their pursuit of the NAHL's Robertson Cup

The NAHL Division Finals get started Friday night with a full slate of four games. All four division finals will be a best-of-five series and follow a 2-2-1 format, beginning with games one and two this Friday and Saturday.

Games three and four (if necessary) will take place next Friday and Saturday (May 12-13), followed by any game fives — also if necessary — on Sunday, May 14.

The Robertson Cup Championship begins May 19 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minnesota. All four division winners will meet in Blaine and the NAHL will crown its next champion on Tues. May 23.

Before the league gets to that point, here’s a look at the four Division Finals.

Central Division: No. 1 Austin vs. No. 3 St. Cloud

The Austin Bruins rolled to a three-game sweep of Minot, which included an Austin Salani hat trick in Game 3. The Dartmouth commit has a league-leading four playoff goals through three games and now he and the Bruins will look to keep their season alive with three more wins against St. Cloud.

ADVERTISEMENT

On to the Division Finals! Your Bruins host the St. Cloud Norsemen for Games 1 & 2 next Friday and Saturday Night at Riverside Arena! Tickets for both games are on sale now at https://t.co/LFDyc9UQcT and starting Monday at our local ticket retailers! #BearWitness pic.twitter.com/rxkgVdv2c2 — y-Austin Bruins (@theaustinbruins) April 29, 2023

The Norsemen backed their way into the postseason with four straight losses to Aberdeen. St. Cloud also lost all eight games to Aberdeen in the season series. However, they showed no signs of that finish in their first-round series.

St. Cloud goaltender Ethan Dahlmeir — who was selected in the USHL Draft Wednesday — posted back-to-back shutouts and the Norsemen allowed just one goal in the series.

Granted the Norsemen scored just seven themselves, but St. Cloud has been a relatively low-scoring team all season and they’ve got a formula that works. And now they’ve got momentum on their side too.

Make sure to head over to https://t.co/UeLuMW3uZ7 and follow along as we push for a return to the Robertson Cup! pic.twitter.com/WSDxpw4qe4 — St. Cloud Norsemen (@StCloudNorsemen) May 2, 2023

The two teams split the season series (6-6) but the Norsemen won the final two. Five of the 12 games also required overtime or a shootout.

Austin was one of the league’s best teams on home ice this season too and the Bruins will have their fans at their back in potentially three of the five games.

East Division: No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 3 Maine

Maryland finished the regular season ranked second in the league in nearly every statistical category. The Black Bears showed exactly why with an 8-2 win over Northeast out of the gate and went on to sweep the Generals in three games.

Maryland scored 14 goals in the series — including three from Brad McNeil. However, those 14 goals are tied with Maine for second in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Up next, The @MaineNordiques 😠



Find tickets to our first two Home Games for the East Division Finals at the link below! #PackPiney



🎟️➡️ https://t.co/QTfNAPzNIm pic.twitter.com/5THtOM82ct — Maryland Black Bears (@BlackBearsNAHL) May 2, 2023

The Nordiques made quite the statement with a three-game sweep of the defending champs. Five of those 14 goals came in a 5-1 thumping in the decisive third game.

Maine scored five unanswered goals in that game and throughout the first round the Nordiques received contributions from up and down the lineup. Maryland was one of the league’s best teams and knocking the Black Bears out won’t be easy.

At the same time, the Nordiques have to be playing with an extra shot of confidence heading into the series after sweeping the defending champs.

Midwest Division: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Minnesota

The Midwest Division is the only series that features the top two seeds. Wisconsin made quick work of Chippewa while Minnesota polished off its three-game sweep at Kenai River.

Wisconsin took game one of its series 4-1, held on for a 2-1 win in Game 2 and despite trailing 2-1 at one point in Game 3, the Windigo rallied with three goals for the series-clinching win.

ROUND 2 HERE WE COME! The place to be on May 5 & 6 is the Dome in Eagle River for exciting @nahlhockey action. The Windigo take on the @mnwilderness in the division finals. Until then, enjoy a few pics of the 1st round clincher on 4/28. Get tics at https://t.co/xOPYTnFRHZ. pic.twitter.com/p8UjfWaLzh — Wisconsin Windigo (@WiscWindigo) May 1, 2023

Wisconsin’s Victor Widlund leads the way with four points – including two goals. His four points are tied with Minnesota’s Kevin Marx Noren, who is also coming off a big series with three goals. Wisconsin scored the fourth-most goals in the league (210) during the regular season.

The two rivals met 10 times during the regular season and Wisconsin won eight of the 10 matchups. Wisconsin and Minnesota finished separated by just four points in the standings as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Division: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Shreveport

It’s the league’s top team against arguably the league’s hottest. The Mudbugs won eight of their final regular-season games and just took down Lone Star in five games. All five games were extremely low scoring and went down to the wire. Three of which even required overtime.

However, it doesn’t matter how pretty it is at this time of year and the Mudbugs are moving on.

Across the ice, Oklahoma is coming off a three-game sweep of Amarillo. The Warriors took games one and two with relative ease, scoring 11 goals over the 120 minutes of hockey.

The Warriors trailed 3-0 in game three but rallied with a trio of third-period goals and Brendan Williams scored the series-clinching goal 1:15 into overtime. Oklahoma has been one of the NAHL’s most dominant teams all season and has especially been good at home — where they’re coming off back-to-back wins.

At the same time, the Mudbugs won two of their three road games against Lone Star. Shreveport is playing with some serious momentum and will look to keep it going against the league’s regular-season champs.