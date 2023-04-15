Easy win for Aberdeen Wings against St. Cloud Norsemen

Owen DuBois scored an incredible four goals for the Aberdeen Wings when they beat the St. Cloud Norsemen at home. The final score was 9-1 for Aberdeen.

Kyle Contessa , Patrick O'Connell , Landon Parker , Zachary Reim and Dylan Wegner scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Hunter Hanson scored for St. Cloud.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Owen DuBois. Nikolai Tishkevich and Kyle Contessa assisted.

Owen DuBois scored late into the second period, assisted by Kyle Contessa and Nick Justice .

The Wings made it 3-0 with a goal from Kyle Contessa.

The Norsemen narrowed the gap to 3-1, after only 14 seconds into the third period when Hunter Hanson netted one, assisted by Broten Sabo and Duke Kiffin .

The Wings increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Landon Parker beat the goalie, assisted by Nick Comfort and Alexander Gullichsen .

Zachary Reim increased the lead to 5-1 nine minutes later.

Patrick O'Connell increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Nikolai Tishkevich and Jordan Ronn .

Owen DuBois increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Kyle Contessa and Alexander Gullichsen.

One minute later, Dylan Wegner scored, assisted by Roope Tuomioksa and Zachary Reim.

The Wings increased the lead to 9-1 with 01.57 remaining of the third after a goal from Owen DuBois, assisted by Kyle Contessa.

Both teams were called for five penalties.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center.