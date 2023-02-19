DuBois strikes twice as Aberdeen Wings beat North Iowa Bulls

The Aberdeen Wings defeated the hosting North Iowa Bulls 6-3 on Saturday.

The visiting Wings took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Logan Gravink . Owen DuBois assisted.

The Wings increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Alexander Gullichsen scored, assisted by Logan Gravink and Luke Lindsay .

The Wings' Landon Parker increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Alexander Gullichsen and Devon Carlstrom .

The Wings' Owen DuBois increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Nick Comfort and Devon Carlstrom.

The Wings scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-2 going in to the second break.

The Bulls narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third period when Carson Buydens found the back of the net, assisted by Byron Hartley and Jack Seaverson .

Both teams were called for 10 penalties.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Aberdeen at Odde Ice Center.