Dramatic win for Wisconsin Windigo – series tied against Minnesota Wilderness

The Wisconsin Windigo tied the series against the Minnesota Wilderness after a 3-2 win at home in a game that went to overtime. The series is now tied at 1-1.

Wisconsin's Victor Widlund scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Windigo opened strong, right after the puck drop with Max Martin scoring within the first minute, goal assisted by Benjamin Anderson and Zachary Burfoot .

The Windigo's Max Martin made it 2-0 with a minute left in the first period, assisted by Zachary Burfoot and Benjamin Anderson.

Adam Johnson scored late in the second period.

Max Wattvil tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Bo Cosman and Gunnar Thoreson. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Victor Widlund scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jonathan Bell and Samuel Groebner .

Coming up:

The teams play again for Game 3 on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.