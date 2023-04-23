Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Dramatic win for Shreveport Mudbugs – series tied against Lone Star Brahmas

The Shreveport Mudbugs tied the series against the Lone Star Brahmas after a 3-2 win on the road in a game that went to overtime. The series is now tied at 1-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
April 22, 2023 at 10:56 PM

Shreveport's Jaden Goldie scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Mudbugs took the lead when Garrett Steele scored assisted by Logan Gotinsky and Tristan Zarsky .

Late, Ivan Zadvernyuk scored a goal, assisted by Ryan Comishock and Jakob Karpa , making the score 1-1.

Mudbugs' Niklas Miller tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-1. Jake Mack and Eric Vitale assisted.

Ivan Zadvernyuk tied it up 2-2 late into the third period, assisted by Matthew Macdonald . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 18:24 before Jaden Goldie scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Tristan Zarsky.

Coming up:

The teams play each other again for Game 3 on Friday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.

