Junior and Prospects NAHL

Defending champs find their backs against the wall as NAHL playoffs resume this weekend

Maine holds a 2-0 lead over New Jersey while St. Cloud returns home with a 2-0 lead over Aberdeen; playoff action resumes Wednesday with busy weekend on tap

New Jersey Maine series.JPG
The Maine Nordiques took the first two games in New Jersey last weekend and take a 2-0 series lead back home. The Nordiques can advance to the East Division Finals with one more win.
Contributed / NAHL, Patrick Olivero
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 9:45 AM

The New Jersey Titans hoisted the Robertson Cup last spring and after another successful regular season, the Titans looked poised for another run.

However, New Jersey now finds its season on the line as the Titans trail Maine 2-0 in their best-of-five first-round series.

“It’s obviously not the position you want to find yourself in, but we're taking it one game at a time and you can't beat yourself mentally going into this weekend,” New Jersey head coach Craig Doremus told The Rink Live. "We can't worry about three games yet, we've got to take it one shift and one period at a time.

"We've got some experience from last year and we found ourselves in some must-win games. And we know half of the room didn't go through that, but they've got great leaders they can look to and lean on. So we believe in our group."

New Jersey fell 3-0 last Friday in the series-opener and lost in overtime on Saturday, 6-5.

Maine goaltender Thomas Heaney pitched a 33-save shutout on Friday and in a back-and-forth contest on Saturday, Henrik Hallberg, Aidan Coupe and Brendan Gibbons all scored a pair of goals and added an assist.

Gibbons netted the overtime-winner 7:29 into the extra session, sending the Nordiques home with a commanding 2-0 lead.

Although seven of the eight first-round series started 2-0, Maine is one of just two lower seeds — St. Cloud being the other — with the upper hand.

Now the Titans will have to rattle off three straight wins to keep their season alive.

“There’s several things we’ve identified from the first two games that we can build on and make adjustments to,” Doremus said. “There were some critical errors on our part that they cashed in on and hopefully we can clean that up and play a better brand of hockey.”

As for the Nordiques, the job isn't done yet. But Maine finds itself in the driver's seat as the series shifts to Lewiston.

Matt Pinchevsky.jpeg
Maine Nordiques head coach Matt Pinchevsky pictured behind the bench. The Nordiques have a 2-0 series lead over New Jersey in the NAHL playoffs and can eliminate the defending Robertson Cup champs this weekend.
Contributed / Maine Nordiques, Ashley Cavuto

Matt Pinchevsky’s club won just three of its final 10 regular-season games and had to overcome some late-season adversity as the focus might've prematurely shifted to the postseason.

However, the Nordiques were ready from the get-go last weekend.

“You work so hard for 60 regular-season games to earn an opportunity to compete for a Robertson Cup and you're so excited when you get there. But the big thing is sticking to your plan, and we did that,” Pinchevsky told The Rink Live.

“Our team did a really good job of staying focused and executing on night one and then on night two it was a back-and-forth battle but we were able to capitalize. So I'm proud of the guys, but we're not looking too far ahead and we're subscribed to the belief that it's one game at a time."

Now the Nordiques are one win away from advancing to the second round and knocking off the defending champs in the process.

“We know what's on the line but we have to stick to our plan,” Pinchevsky said. “When you're focused on one game, you can put all of your effort, focus, commitment and execution into it, and this group believes in that mindset.

"We were fortunate to win two games on the road, but that 2-0 lead is more for the website and the Instagram posts. We're focused on one game to win."

Maine Goal.jpeg
Maine defenseman Evan Orloff celebrates his third-period goal in game one of the series. Orloff, Henrik Hallberg and Kellen Murphy all found the back of the net in Maine's 3-0 win last Friday.
Contributed / Maine Nordiques, Ashley Cavuto

Maine will host game three Thursday night at 6 p.m. CDT. If the Titans win, the two teams will square off at the same time on Friday. Game five would be back in New Jersey Sunday at 6 p.m. CDT.

Black Bears complete sweep over Generals and advance to second round

In the NAHL's lone Wednesday game, Maryland completed a series sweep with a 3-1 road win over the Northeast Generals. Gabriel Westling netted a pair of goals in the win and Maryland is the first team to secure a spot in the second round.

The Black Bears finished the regular season with the league's second-best win percentage (.708) and will get a chance to continue their pursuit of the Robertson Cup.

Maryland won its three games in drastically different fashion, erupting for an 8-2 win last Friday, a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday and scoring in all three periods Wednesday.

However, the Black Bears will take them any way they can and are off to the East Division Finals. Maryland will face either Maine or New Jersey.

Maryland Black Bears.JPG
The Maryland Black Bears celebrate a 3-2 win over the Northeast Generals last Saturday night. The Black Bears were the league's second-best team during the regular season and currently hold a 2-0 series lead.
Contributed / NAHL, James Harding

Norsemen bring 2-0 lead and momentum back to St. Cloud

The Norsemen couldn't have asked for a better start to the postseason with a pair of road wins in Aberdeen. After getting swept in the season series and losing four straight to the Wings to close out the regular season, the Norsemen got the Aberdeen monkey off their back at the perfect time.

St. Cloud struggled on home ice at times this season and dropped its final two regular-season home games — coincidentally against Aberdeen. The Wings also earned points in seven (6-3-0-1) of their final 10 road games but make no mistake, the Norsemen have the momentum.

Ice Chips

  • Shreveport and Lone Star will play Friday and Saturday night at George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum. The Mudbugs and Brahmas are the lone series tied 1-1. Shreveport finished the season with a 9-0-0-1 run on home ice. If this series remains tied, a fifth game would be played back in Texas on Sunday.
    Shreveport Mudbugs.jpg
    The Shreveport Mudbugs celebrate after Jaden Goldie's overtime goal Saturday night. The Mudbugs took game two, 3-2, and the series heads back to Shreveport tied 1-1.
    Contributed / NAHL
  • Wisconsin will head on the road and look to close out its first-round series against Chippewa. The Windigo were one of the league’s best road teams this season and won seven of their final 10 away from Eagle River, Wis.
  • Austin will also head on the road and try to close out its first-round series in Minot. The Bruins scored four goals in each of their wins last weekend and hope the offense will follow them to North Dakota. Austin dropped its last four road games.
  • Oklahoma can finish its series Friday night in Amarillo. The Warriors scored 11 goals last weekend and show no signs of slowing down.
  • Minnesota heads on the road with a 2-0 series lead over Kenai River. The Wilderness need one win to move on. However, the final three games — if necessary — would all be played in Soldotna, Alaska.

College commits

Along with the play on the ice, the NAHL has seen a few college commits this week.

Jayden Veney - John Marshall Boys Hockey
Minnesota Boys
Rochester John Marshall's JT Veney commits to play hockey at Union College
Defenseman Jayden Veney has had an outstanding high school career. He knows where he'll continue that development path now.
April 24, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
