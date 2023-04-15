Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks win in shootout on the road to Maryland Black Bears

The Maryland Black Bears hosted the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where the road team was the stronger team. The final score was 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:15 PM

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST, this time in Maryland at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
