Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks win in shootout on the road to Maryland Black Bears
The Maryland Black Bears hosted the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where the road team was the stronger team. The final score was 3-2.
The Maryland Black Bears hosted the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where the road team was the stronger team. The final score was 3-2.
Next games:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST, this time in Maryland at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.