Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks have ended their losing streak after 2-5 vs. Northeast Generals

The game between the Northeast Generals and the hosting Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks finished 5-2. Danbury's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Hat Tricks took the lead when Chase Sandhu scored the first goal assisted by Wyatt Stefan and Andrew Eberling .

The Hat Tricks increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Nash Jacobsma beat the goalie, assisted by Wyatt Stefan.

Logan Furstenau increased the lead to 3-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Wyatt Stefan.

David overbeeke increased the lead to 4-0 two minutes later.

Jacob Wilson narrowed the gap to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by David Andreychuk and Nick Recupero .

The Generals narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jared Scott , assisted by David Andreychuk and Ryan Remick at 17:31 into the third period.

Chase Sandhu increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Sean Matthews and Andrew Eberling.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Danbury at Danbury Ice Arena.