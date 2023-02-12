Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks couldn't stop Johnstown Tomahawks' winning run
The Johnstown Tomahawks and the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks met on Sunday. Johnstown came into the game off the back of a run of seven successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-1.
The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Hat Tricks took the lead when Wyatt Stefan scored assisted by Chase Sandhu and Max Matthews .
Five minutes into the period, Will Moore scored a goal, assisted by Anthony Galante , making the score 1-1.
The Tomahawks made it 2-1 late when James Barbour scored the first goal, assisted by Johnny Ulicny and Ethan Perrault.
The Tomahawks increased the lead to 3-1 with 38 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Will Lawrence , assisted by Ryan Vellucci and Dylan Shane .
Next up:
The teams play their next games on Friday. The Tomahawks will host the Black Bears at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena, and the Hat Tricks will visit the Titans at 6 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena.