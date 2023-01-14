Corpus Christi IceRays secure much-needed win

The Corpus Christi IceRays have gone through a tough spell with a run of nine straight defeats. But after a 2-1 victory over the New Mexico Ice Wolves, things are looking brighter.

Corpus Christi's Michael Casey scored the game-winning goal.

The IceRays took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Hans Martin Ulvebne . Blake Lewis and Connor Brust assisted.

The Ice Wolves' JD Metz tied the game halfway through the first, assisted by Yusaku Ando and Sully Scholle .

The IceRays took the lead early in the second period when Michael Casey beat the goalie, assisted by Logan Neilson and Leonhard Korus .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.