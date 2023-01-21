Corpus Christi IceRays reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Corpus Christi IceRays were challenged and were behind by 1-3 after two periods in the game against the Lone Star Brahmas. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 6-4 for home-team Corpus Christi.

The Brahmas opened strong, early in the game with Mason Mara scoring in the first period.

The IceRays tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first period when Anthony Cafarelli scored, assisted by Dylan Contreras and Leonhard Korus .

The Brahmas' Mason Mara took the lead with a minute left into the first, assisted by Jakub Teply and Bauer Swift .

Jacob Macdonald scored early in the second period, assisted by Ryan Comishock and David Skuhrovec .

The IceRays narrowed the gap to 3-2 within the first minute when Anthony Cafarelli scored again, assisted by Jackson Beach and Nils Forselius .

Jakob Karpa increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Ryan Comishock and Ivan Zadvernyuk .

Dylan Contreras narrowed the gap to 4-3 two minutes later, assisted by Logan Neilson and Nils Forselius.

Logan Neilson tied the game 4-4 eight minutes later, assisted by Dylan Contreras and Cameron Crolley .

The IceRays took the lead with 01.26 remaining of the third period after a goal from Blake Lewis , assisted by Hans Martin Ulvebne and Stepan Kuznetsov .

The IceRays increased the lead to 6-4 with 43 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Leonhard Korus, assisted by Lukas Malant and Anthony Cafarelli.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center.