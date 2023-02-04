Corpus Christi IceRays couldn't stop Oklahoma Warriors' winning run

The Corpus Christi IceRays and the Oklahoma Warriors met on Friday. Oklahoma came into the game off the back of a run of nine successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-0.

The visiting Warriors took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Malte Hasselgren . William Lawson-Body and Adam Smith assisted.

Blaise Miller scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Max Dronen and Garrett Horsager .

The Warriors made it 3-0 with a goal from Brendan Williams .

William Lawson-Body increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Joey Delgreco .

In the end the 5-0 came from Garrett Horsager who increased the Warriors' lead, assisted by Drew Sutton and William Lawson-Body, halfway through the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

The IceRays were called for 10 penalties, while the Warriors received seven penalties.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Corpus Christi at American Bank Center.