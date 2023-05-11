Chippewa's leading scorer Sam Rice commits to 'dream school' Minnesota State

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — April and May have been rough for Minnesota State fans as they have seen multiple current players enter the transfer portal and many future recruits announcing decommitments from the school to find opportunities elsewhere. This all comes after previous head coach Mike Hastings and assistant coach Todd Knott announced their move from MSU to the University of Wisconsin.

Standout players David Silye, Christian Fitzgerald and Simon Tassy all announced their transfers to Wisconsin, while defenseman Bennett Zmolek is transferring to North Dakota. In addition to that, Graham Gamache (Providence), Aaron Pionk (UMD), and Gavin Morrissey (Wisconsin) have all decommitted and will be going to other schools and Calgary Flames prospect Cade Littler also took Minnesota State out of his Instagram recently, perhaps in a move to reopen his recruitment.

New Minnesota State head coach Luke Strand and current assistant coach Paul Kirtland have been busy trying to fill back up the recruiting pool for the Mavericks and they have landed three high-profile junior hockey players as of late that can bring back a sparkle of hope to MSU fans. Among one of those new recruits is the leading scorer of the Chippewa Steel, Sam Rice.

Sam Rice of the Chippewa Steel gives his billet sibling his first star of the game puck after posting his first NAHL hat trick. Contributed / Heidi Christopher

Rice led the Steel with 58 points in 57 games in his first full season of junior hockey. It's been a whirlwind of a year for Rice, who played Minnesota high school hockey last year with Prior Lake and helped lead the Lakers to their first state tournament appearance in 2022, and now is the leading scorer for his team in the NAHL.

The Prior Lake native's love for hockey was jump-started after going to watch a Minnesota Wild game at a young age. Sam and his younger brother, Joe, both grew up playing the sport for Prior Lake. Sam immediately made an impact at the varsity level as a sophomore by putting up over a point-per-game, and went on to improve more and more in his junior and senior seasons.

In his senior year, Rice posted 43 points in 24 games and helped push the Lakers to their first ever state tournament appearance. That season, Prior Lake also got to be a part of a Hockey Day Minnesota matchup in Mankato, which made the year even more special for the players on the team.

East Grand Forks goalie Chase Mero (1) deflects a shot by Prior Lake forward Sam Rice (9) during the first period Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Rice played four junior hockey games with the Chippewa Steel prior to his senior year of high school. He then skated in 11 more after Prior Lake's season ended when the team lost the Class AA third-place game to Hill-Murray at state in 2022. He ended up signing a tender with the Steel after he earned an impressive 10 points in 15 games that season.

The Minnesota native credits playing in that handful of games his senior season as being something that helped him adjust to junior hockey right away. He was able to get a taste for the speed and physicality of the game before joining the Steel full-time. He also credits having an amazing billet family as part of the reason for his success.

In his first full junior hockey season, Rice led the Steel with 58 points. He netted both the most goals (28) and the most assists (30) on the team. His whopping plus-26 is also the best on the team, same with his three shorthanded goals. He self-describes his game as being a two-way forward, and is someone who hates to get scored on, which is probably why his plus/minus number is so good. You can see in Rice's highlight reel below that he has a punishing style of play that can intercept a bad pass or can strip an opposing player of the puck, skate down the length of the ice and bury a goal. He's not a guy that you would want to play against.

Rice was the NAHL Forward of the Month in March of 2023 and earned Midwest Division Star of the Week honors three times during the 2022-23 season.

Obviously, those honors and statistics drew the eyes of Division I hockey programs, but there was really only one school that Rice wanted to go to; Minnesota State. Rice's parents are alumni of Minnesota State and Sam grew up a fan of the team and the school. It's also a place that is pretty close to home as Mankato is just an hour drive from Prior Lake.

The 5-foot-9 forward started talks with the Mavericks back in February, before the coaching change happened, but once Mike Hastings and Todd Knott left for Wisconsin, Rice still kept in contact with the program as he kept up discussions with assistant coach Paul Kirtland. Rice officially announced his commitment to the program, and to the brand new coaching staff, on May 2. He is excited to be a part of this new era for Minnesota State, and his family is very excited about his decision too.

Sam Rice of the Chippewa Steel looks onto the ice before a game. Contributed / Heidi Christopher

Rice's teammate Kade Nielsen is also committed to the Mavericks and will head to MSU this upcoming fall.

The 19-year-old Rice's season is now over with the Chippewa Steel, but he still plans on using up his final year of junior hockey eligibility this upcoming season in 2023-24 before joining MSU. He was drafted to the Madison Capitols of the USHL last week in the Phase II draft, so he could end up playing there, or he could also return to the Steel in the NAHL.