Chippewa Steel win against Springfield Jr. Blues in shootout on the road
The Chippewa Steel were the victors in a close encounter with the Springfield Jr. Blues. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see the road team win by 3-2.
Next up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Springfield at Nelson Center.