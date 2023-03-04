Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Chippewa Steel win 3-2 at home against Janesville Jets

The Chippewa Steel broke a tie game, winning 3-2 at home over the Janesville Jets on Friday.

March 03, 2023 10:11 PM

Chippewa's Kade Nielsen scored the game-winning goal.

The Steel scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Steel have now won five straight home games.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

