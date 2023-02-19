Chippewa Steel victorious against Springfield Jr. Blues
The Chippewa Steel defeated the Springfield Jr. Blues 5-2 on Saturday.
The Steel scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.
J.J. Grainda increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period, assisted by Tomas Trunda and Sam Frandina .
Next up:
The teams play their next games on Friday. The Jr. Bues will host the Wilderness at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, and the Steel will visit the Windigo at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.