Chippewa Steel victorious against Springfield Jr. Blues

The Chippewa Steel defeated the Springfield Jr. Blues 5-2 on Saturday.

The Steel scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

J.J. Grainda increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period, assisted by Tomas Trunda and Sam Frandina .

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Jr. Bues will host the Wilderness at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, and the Steel will visit the Windigo at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.