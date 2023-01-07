Chippewa Steel reverse deficit and win

The Chippewa Steel struggled and were losing 0-2 after two periods game against the Janesville Jets. However, the team reversed the deficit to win with a final result of 5-3.

The hosting Jets opened strong, early in the game with Connor Deturris scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Mack Keryluk and Merril Steenari.

The Jets increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Gustav Portillo late in the first period, assisted by Jimmy Doyle and Matthew Hale .

Kade Nielsen scored late into the second period, assisted by Sam Rice and Sam Frandina .

The Steel tied the score 2-2, after only 43 seconds into the third period when Tomas Trunda netted one, assisted by Kade Nielsen.

Kazumo Sasaki took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Peyton Platter and Matthew Grannan .

Ethan Begg tied it up 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Mack Keryluk and Josh Orrico .

Carter Olson took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by J.J. Grainda and Nik Howell .

The Steel increased the lead to 5-3 with 41 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from J.J. Grainda, assisted by Carter Olson and Nik Howell.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.