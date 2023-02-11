Chippewa Steel defeat Springfield Jr. Blues – continuing winning streak

The result was 3-2 when the Chippewa Steel and the Springfield Jr. Blues met on Friday. But this time, Chippewa secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Chippewa is now in top form.

The Steel opened strong, early in the game with Peyton Platter scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Matthew Brille and Zach Sondreal .

The Steel's Sam Rice increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Noah Grolnic and J.J. Grainda .

Sam Rice scored early in the second period, assisted by J.J. Grainda and Parker Gnos .

Hayden Riva narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period.

The Jr. Bues narrowed the gap again early into the third when Nikita Nikora netted one, assisted by Tyler Borgula and Hagen Moe.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.