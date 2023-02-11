Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Chippewa Steel defeat Springfield Jr. Blues – continuing winning streak

The result was 3-2 when the Chippewa Steel and the Springfield Jr. Blues met on Friday. But this time, Chippewa secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Chippewa is now in top form.

img_500248789_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 10, 2023 09:45 PM
The Steel opened strong, early in the game with Peyton Platter scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Matthew Brille and Zach Sondreal .

The Steel's Sam Rice increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Noah Grolnic and J.J. Grainda .

Sam Rice scored early in the second period, assisted by J.J. Grainda and Parker Gnos .

Hayden Riva narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period.

The Jr. Bues narrowed the gap again early into the third when Nikita Nikora netted one, assisted by Tyler Borgula and Hagen Moe.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

