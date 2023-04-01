Chippewa Steel beat Anchorage Wolverines – Kelly scores 2

The Chippewa Steel defeated the hosting Anchorage Wolverines 6-3 on Friday.

The Wolverines started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Fedya Nikolayenya scoring in the first period, assisted by Hayden Hennen and Oliver Doran .

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Steel led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Joe Kelly increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third period, assisted by Aidan Willis and Joey Peters .

The Steel increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.26 remaining of the third after a goal from Noah Grolnic .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 10 p.m. CST, this time in Anchorage at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.