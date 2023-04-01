Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Chippewa Steel beat Anchorage Wolverines – Kelly scores 2

img_500270758_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 1:09 AM

The Chippewa Steel defeated the hosting Anchorage Wolverines 6-3 on Friday.

The Wolverines started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Fedya Nikolayenya scoring in the first period, assisted by Hayden Hennen and Oliver Doran .

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Steel led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Joe Kelly increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third period, assisted by Aidan Willis and Joey Peters .

The Steel increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.26 remaining of the third after a goal from Noah Grolnic .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 10 p.m. CST, this time in Anchorage at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
