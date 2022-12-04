Chippewa Steel at the top of the standings after win over Fairbanks Ice Dogs

The Chippewa Steel are the new leaders thanks to 4-3 win at home against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Chippewa is one point clear of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at the top of the standings.

Chippewa's Noah Grolnic scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Cole Burke . Domenick Evtimov and Ryan Thomas assisted.

The Ice Dogs' Cameron Ricotta increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Cole Burke and Jacob Conrad .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Ice Dogs.

The Steel tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Sam Rice found the back of the net again, assisted by J.J. Grainda and Mason Johnson .

Noah Grolnic took the lead eight minutes later.

Next up:

The Steel host Minnesota Wilderness on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Ice Dogs host Janesville to play the Jets on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.