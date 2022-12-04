Chippewa Steel at the top of the standings after win over Fairbanks Ice Dogs
The Chippewa Steel are the new leaders thanks to 4-3 win at home against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Chippewa is one point clear of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at the top of the standings.
The Chippewa Steel are the new leaders thanks to 4-3 win at home against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Chippewa is one point clear of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at the top of the standings.
Chippewa's Noah Grolnic scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Cole Burke . Domenick Evtimov and Ryan Thomas assisted.
The Ice Dogs' Cameron Ricotta increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Cole Burke and Jacob Conrad .
The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Ice Dogs.
The Steel tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Sam Rice found the back of the net again, assisted by J.J. Grainda and Mason Johnson .
Noah Grolnic took the lead eight minutes later.
Next up:
The Steel host Minnesota Wilderness on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Ice Dogs host Janesville to play the Jets on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.