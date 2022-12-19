Charpentier scores twice in New Jersey Titans' win over Johnstown Tomahawks

The New Jersey Titans defeated the hosting Johnstown Tomahawks 4-3 on Saturday.

The Titans scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Ryan Vellucci narrowed the gap to 4-2 late in the third period, assisted by Johnny Ulicny and David Matousek .

The Tomahawks narrowed the gap again with a goal from Zachary Aben , assisted by Tyler DesRochers and Gabriel Lunn at 19:54 into the third period.

The Titans have now won six straight road games.

Next up:

The Tomahawks play Northeast away on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena. The Titans will face Johnstown at home on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.