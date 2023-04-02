Champions today: Austin Bruins win the league despite losing to St. Cloud Norsemen

The 4-3 after a shootout defeat at home against the St. Cloud Norsemen did not matter in the end, and the Austin Bruins have secured the title. The results in the other matches mean that Austin, despite leaving the game empty-handed, will finish the season as champion. St. Cloud is in second place in the league.

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Bruins hosting the Minotauros at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena, and the Norsemen playing the Wings at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena.