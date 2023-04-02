Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Champions today: Austin Bruins win the league despite losing to St. Cloud Norsemen

The 4-3 after a shootout defeat at home against the St. Cloud Norsemen did not matter in the end, and the Austin Bruins have secured the title. The results in the other matches mean that Austin, despite leaving the game empty-handed, will finish the season as champion. St. Cloud is in second place in the league.

img_500271297_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 1:38 AM

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Bruins hosting the Minotauros at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena, and the Norsemen playing the Wings at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
