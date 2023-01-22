Cafarelli scores 2 in Corpus Christi IceRays' win over Lone Star Brahmas

The Corpus Christi IceRays defeated the visiting Lone Star Brahmas 5-2 on Saturday.

The IceRays started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Gage Parillo scoring in the first period, assisted by Cody Kempf and Dylan Jensen .

The Brahmas' Jakob Karpa tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first period, assisted by Jakub Teply and Ray Murakami .

The IceRays took the lead with a goal from Stepan Kuznetsov in the middle of the first, assisted by Hans Martin Ulvebne and Blake Lewis .

Hans Martin Ulvebne scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Stepan Kuznetsov and Connor Brust .

Anthony Cafarelli increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nils Forselius .

Matthew Macdonald narrowed the gap to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Ryan Prewitt .

The IceRays increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.58 remaining of the third after a goal from Anthony Cafarelli.

Coming up:

On Friday the IceRays will play on the road against the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre, while the Brahmas will face the Mudbugs road at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.