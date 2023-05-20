Bruins' French-speaking Canadian twins playing with heart and fire in Robertson Cup playoffs

BLAINE, Minn. — If they win two more games to claim the NAHL title and bring the Robertson Cup back to southern Minnesota, Austin Bruins coach Steve Howard knows how he will celebrate, specifically with twin brothers Matys and Isaak Brassard.

In Friday’s 4-0 win over the Maryland Black Bears to move within two wins of a league crown, Matys scored twice, and got an assist from Isaak. After the game, both talked about their bond that is natural for twins, and how they’ve grown even closer since coming to the State of Hockey from Montreal two years ago.

And both of them revealed something shocking for 20-year-old boys who have come to Austin to find a way, hopefully, to college hockey in the United States. Both Matys and Isaak admitted, despite several offers from their billet family, that neither of them have either tried Spam.

“I might have them over this year and make sure they get to try some Spam,” joked Bruins coach Steve Howard, who knew right from the start that they would be a fit with his team. The Bruins were tipped off about Canadian twins looking for a junior hockey team, and reached out. It was a hit immediately.

“We got them on a Zoom call and these two were going a million miles a minute,” Howard recalled. “They were finishing each other’s sentences. It was so funny just to talk to them and to see the energy. The way they play is exactly what I want in a player.”

Asked how they are different on the ice, both brothers say they compliment each other. They grew up in Quebec speaking French as a first language, and learned English roughly five years ago. But if there is a faceoff play upcoming and they want to discuss a plan without tipping their hand to the opponents, they speak to each other in French, and leave mono-lingual opponents wondering what’s coming next.

“If it’s only us together, we’ll speak French, but around the team we speak English to be respectful to the other players,” Matys said. “If there’s a secret play, we’ll talk in French and use it as an advantage for sure.”

The Black Bears also learned in the first period that if you mess with one Brassard, you’ll have to deal with both of them. Maryland winger Branden Piku cross-checked Matys and drew a penalty. He also drew a strong rebuke from Isaak, who narrowly avoided a retaliation penalty.

“We have each other’s back and we play hard, so that’s always fun,” Isaak said, admitting that he came hard at Piku after the hit on Matys. “Obviously I didn’t like it, and I’ve been keeping my cool, but this time I didn’t.”

Howard admitted that their propensity for retaliation penalties when the other gets it was cause for him to have the Brassards on different lines at times in the regular season.

“There are times when we’re going on the power play and the other one can ruin it,” said the coach. “We try to keep them away from the ‘somebody hit my brother’ type attitude…That’s them in a nutshell. They’re going to play hard, they’re going to play fast, they’re going to play in your face.”

For all of the hockey culture in Minnesota, it is still vastly different than eastern Canada, but the Bruins have found that the Brassard brothers’ embracing of life in their temporary home has been a part of their on-ice success.

“Picking them up at the airport and driving them down (to Austin) my assistant coach said they looked out the window and saw corn fields and thought it was the coolest thing,” Howard said. Now just two more wins are needed for he grills a certain canned pork product for all of the Bruins – including the Brassard twins – in what would be Spamtown’s biggest hockey party in years.