Bismarck Bobcats win at home against North Iowa Bulls

The Bismarck Bobcats won when they visited the North Iowa Bulls on Friday. The final score was 4-1.

The hosting Bobcats took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Adam Pietila . Evan Hunter and Michael Neumeier assisted.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0, after only 32 seconds into the third period when Calvin Hanson beat the goalie.

Calvin Hanson increased the lead to 3-0 five minutes later.

Jackson Bisson narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Blake Ulve and Jacob Toll.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 4-1 with 42 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Adam Pietila, assisted by Julian Beaumont .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Bismarck at VFW Sports Center.