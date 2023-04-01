Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Bismarck Bobcats win at home against North Iowa Bulls

The Bismarck Bobcats won when they visited the North Iowa Bulls on Friday. The final score was 4-1.

Today at 10:04 PM

The Bismarck Bobcats won when they visited the North Iowa Bulls on Friday. The final score was 4-1.

The hosting Bobcats took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Adam Pietila . Evan Hunter and Michael Neumeier assisted.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0, after only 32 seconds into the third period when Calvin Hanson beat the goalie.

Calvin Hanson increased the lead to 3-0 five minutes later.

Jackson Bisson narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Blake Ulve and Jacob Toll.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 4-1 with 42 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Adam Pietila, assisted by Julian Beaumont .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Bismarck at VFW Sports Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
