Bismarck Bobcats win at home against Aberdeen Wings

The Bismarck Bobcats won the home game against the Aberdeen Wings 10-4 on Saturday.

Seven goals were scored in the first period, and the Bobcats led 5-2 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 7-3 lead for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 8-3, after only 28 seconds into the third period when Michael Neumeier scored, assisted by Patrick Johnson and Evan Hunter .

Evan Hunter increased the lead to 9-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Julian Beaumont .

Adam Pietila increased the lead to 3-10 seven minutes later, assisted by Calvin Hanson and Brandon Reller .

Owen Benoit narrowed the gap to 4-10 less than a minute later, assisted by Dylan Wegner and Luke Backel .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center.