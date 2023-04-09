Bismarck Bobcats win against North Iowa Bulls in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Bismarck Bobcats on the road against the North Iowa Bulls in the game on Saturday. Bismarck won in overtime 5-4.

Bismarck's Michael Neumeier scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Max Scott . Simone Dadie and Logan Dombrowsky assisted.

The Bulls increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Landon MacDonald scored, assisted by Blake Ulve and Carter Davis.

The Bulls increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Logan Dombrowsky found the back of the net, assisted by Nolan Abraham and Simone Dadie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobcats' Adam Pietila tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 3-1. Chase Beacom and Attila Lippai assisted.

The Bobcats narrowed the gap again early into the third period when Drew Holt scored, assisted by Logan Valkama.

Evan Hunter tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Attila Lippai and Vertti Jantunen .

Adam Pietila took the lead late into the third assisted by Patrick Johnson and Julian Beaumont .

The Bulls tied the score 4-4 with seven seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Nolan Abraham, assisted by Max Scott and Blake Ulve.

In overtime, it took 4:21 before Michael Neumeier scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Evan Hunter.

The Bobcats have now won four games in a row.

Next up:

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.