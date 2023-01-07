Bismarck Bobcats win 3-1 on the road against North Iowa Bulls

The Bismarck Bobcats won on the road on Friday, handing the North Iowa Bulls a defeat 3-1.

The visiting Bobcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Alexander Palchik . Calvin Hanson and Chase Beacom assisted.

The Bulls tied it up 1-1 late into the first when Max Scott scored, assisted by Byron Hartley and Logan Dombrowsky .

Patrick Johnson scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Jake Mclean and Vertti Jantunen .

Julian Beaumont increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Drew Holt and Jake Mclean.

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena.