Bismarck Bobcats victorious against North Iowa Bulls

The Bismarck Bobcats defeated the North Iowa Bulls 3-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Bobcats took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Luke Roelofs . Patrick Johnson and Erik Atchison assisted.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Drew Holt scored, assisted by Nolan Nenow and Kyle Doll .

Nick Baer scored early in the second period, assisted by Vertti Jantunen .

Byron Hartley narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Paavo Hiltunen and Joe Sweeney.

Next up:

The Bobcats travel to Aberdeen on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center. The Bulls host St. Cloud to play the Norsemen on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.