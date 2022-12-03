Bismarck Bobcats score and win with three goals in third period

The road-team Aberdeen Wings were still very much in the game and winning against the Bismarck Bobcats before the third period in the matchup. But then, Bismarck made an effort and fought back to win by 6-1.

The Bobcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Adam Pietila . Julian Beaumont assisted.

The Wings' Jackson Anderson tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Luke Backel .

Brandon Reller scored early into the second period, assisted by Chase Beacom and Logan Valkama.

Late, Calvin Hanson scored a goal, making the score 3-1.

Drew Holt increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Logan Valkama.

Brandon Reller increased the lead to 5-1 just one minute later, assisted by Erik Atchison .

Vertti Jantunen increased the lead to 6-1 just one minute later, assisted by Adam Pietila.

The Bobcats were whistled for three penalties, while the Wings received five penalties.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.