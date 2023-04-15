Bismarck Bobcats pull ahead in the third to defeat North Iowa Bulls

The Bismarck Bobcats were victorious at home against the North Iowa Bulls. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Bismarck pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-2.

Bismarck's Attila Lippai scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Bulls took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Logan Dombrowsky . Simone Dadie and Nolan Abraham assisted.

The Bobcats tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Brandon Reller scored, assisted by Calvin Hanson and Kade Kohanski .

Bulls' Jacob Toll tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Byron Hartley and Tristan Kimmen assisted.

Late, Patrick Johnson scored a goal, assisted by Adam Pietila and Julian Beaumont , making the score 2-2.

Attila Lippai took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Adam Pietila and Michael Neumeier .

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Bobcats.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.