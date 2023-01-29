Bismarck Bobcats beat in overtime the Aberdeen Wings

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Bismarck Bobcats come away with the close win over the Aberdeen Wings on the road on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

Bismarck's Evan Hunter scored the game-winning goal.

The Wings took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dylan Wegner . Nick Justice assisted.

The Wings increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Luke Backel found the back of the net.

The Bobcats narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Patrick Johnson netted one, assisted by Luke Roelofs and Sean Kenny.

Adam Pietila tied it up 2-2 in the middle of the third, assisted by Patrick Johnson and Brandon Reller . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:06 before Evan Hunter scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Chase Beacom and Brandon Reller.

The Wings were whistled for six penalties, while the Bobcats received five penalties.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Wings will host the Minotauros at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center, and the Bobcats will visit the Norsemen at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.