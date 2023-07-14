Ben Muthersbaugh is headed to the USHL after excelling in the NAHL, NCDC

GILFORD, N.H. — It's no easy task to move up the ranks of junior hockey. Going from one league up to the next is hard and takes a lot of work and dedication, but it can be done. Ben Muthersbaugh, 19, is proof that you will get noticed by bigger and better teams and NCAA coaches if you produce results that are simply too good to ignore.

Ben Muthersbaugh skates with the puck in a game for the New Jersey Titans of the North American Hockey League. Contributed / Patrick Olivero

A native of Gilford, New Hampshire, Muthersbaugh started skating at the age of 2. His father was a hockey player and his older brother, Alexander, was big into the sport as well (he now competes with Division-III Southern New Hampshire University). The 5-foot-11 forward grew up playing youth hockey for a couple of different organizations but competed in two seasons of prep hockey at the Tilton School for his sophomore and junior years of high school where his development really started to take shape.

"It was a big, big difference. I went to public school for my freshman year so it was a big change going to prep school both athletically and academically," Muthersbaugh told The Rink Live about his years with the Rams. "It was great, I had a really good experience in my two years there. My teammates were great and I loved the coaching staff. I definitely wouldn't have been able to make that step up to junior hockey a year early without my time there."

In his two years at Tilton, Muthersbaugh posted 24 goals and 12 assists over 38 games. He decided to make the jump into junior hockey for his senior year of high school and played the entire 2021-22 season with the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs of the NCDC. Despite being only 17 for a majority of the season, the New Hampshire native posted 34 points over 48 games and was third on the team in total points and second in goals scored (21) that year. By putting up stats like that, Muthersbaugh seemed like a no-brainer choice to move up to the NAHL and he eventually signed a tender with the New Jersey Titans.

The 5-foot-11 power forward spent the entire 2022-23 season with New Jersey and again had an impressive season. Muthersbaugh was fifth on the team in total points scored (40) and was second in goals (21). Seventeen of his 40 points came on the power play (7G, 10A). The Titans finished in second place in the East Division with 32 wins. Only five teams in the entire league finished with 30 or more wins in 2022-23, including the Titans.

The ability to quickly adapt to the higher level of play in the NAHL started to catch the eyes of NCAA Division I college hockey programs. Muthersbaugh also had a very good showing at USHL camp this summer in 2023 for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders which increased his recruiting stock even more. During camp, Union head coach Josh Hague reached out and was very interested in the New Hampshire native.

"About a week and a half later, I made it over to visit campus and met with him [coach Hauge] and coach [Lennie] Childs and I loved it there and had a really, really good visit and talk with them," said Muthersbaugh about his official visit to the school in Schenectady, New York. "A couple of days later they offered me a spot and I think I took a good week to think about it and talk with my parents and my adviser. I really saw myself going there and I loved everything about it." Muthersbaugh made his commitment official on June 27.

"I am proud and excited to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Union College. I want to thank my family, coaches, and friends who have helped me along the way," he posted on his Instagram page.

The forward from New Hampshire is a part of a new era of recruits for the school since coaches Hague and Childs just recently joined the Dutchmen for the 2022-23 season.

Muthersbaugh has made the preliminary 30-man roster for Cedar Rapids in the USHL and is hoping to play with them for the upcoming 2023-24 season before likely heading to Union in the fall of 2024. He's worked hard to move from prep hockey up to the NCDC, then to the NAHL, and now to the USHL.

"The offseason is when you get better. You have to take those months pretty seriously," said the 19-year-old on how he has been able to develop and keep up with each level of competition over the years. "If you do the work you should and go from there, you set yourself up to start the year on a good note, and from then on it's just finding a balance and getting your confidence."

Muthersbaugh brings a solid power forward style of game to the ice with his 5-foot-11, 209-pound frame. He can score goals, make plays, and aims to make his teammates better at all times. In his free time, you can usually find the hockey player out on the golf course. Watch a few of his highlights from the past season below.