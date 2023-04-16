Beaumont's two goals net Bismarck Bobcats victory over North Iowa Bulls

The Bismarck Bobcats beat the visiting North Iowa Bulls on Saturday, ending 6-3.

The Bulls took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Byron Hartley . Jack Mesic assisted.

The Bobcats' Julian Beaumont tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Adam Pietila .

The Bobcats scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Bulls tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Willy Johnson scored, assisted by Jack Mesic and Jackson Bisson .

Landon Fandel took the lead late into the third, assisted by Julian Beaumont and Adam Pietila.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.20 remaining of the third after a goal from Adam Pietila.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 6-3 with 11 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Calvin Hanson .