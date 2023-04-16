Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Beaumont's two goals net Bismarck Bobcats victory over North Iowa Bulls

The Bismarck Bobcats beat the visiting North Iowa Bulls on Saturday, ending 6-3.

img_500274012_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:09 PM

The Bismarck Bobcats beat the visiting North Iowa Bulls on Saturday, ending 6-3.

The Bulls took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Byron Hartley . Jack Mesic assisted.

The Bobcats' Julian Beaumont tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Adam Pietila .

The Bobcats scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Bulls tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Willy Johnson scored, assisted by Jack Mesic and Jackson Bisson .

ADVERTISEMENT

Landon Fandel took the lead late into the third, assisted by Julian Beaumont and Adam Pietila.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.20 remaining of the third after a goal from Adam Pietila.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 6-3 with 11 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Calvin Hanson .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Jake LaRusso.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Commitments continue and four playoff spots remain heading into final regular-season weekend
April 13, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 13, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_7723.jpg
NAHL
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine