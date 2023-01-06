Bajzer strikes twice as Odessa Jackalopes beat Corpus Christi IceRays

The Odessa Jackalopes defeated the hosting Corpus Christi IceRays 7-3 on Thursday.

The IceRays' Logan Neilson increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period, assisted by Dylan Contreras .

The Jackalopes narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period when Emerson Goode scored, assisted by Dayne Hoyord .

The Jackalopes' Tanyon Bajzer tied the game halfway through the first, assisted by Ryan Mansfield .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Jackalopes led 5-3 going in to the third period.

Ryan Kelly increased the lead to 6-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tanyon Bajzer and Ryan Mansfield.

The Jackalopes increased the lead to 7-3 with 01.42 remaining of the third after a goal from William Marshall , assisted by Dayne Hoyord.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Corpus Christi at American Bank Center.