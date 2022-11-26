Austin Bruins' winning streak broken by North Iowa Bulls

The Austin Bruins have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the North Iowa Bulls, Austin was on a run of six straight wins. But, Friday's game at Riverside Arena finished 3-2 and the winning streak was ended.

The visiting Bulls took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Landon Peterson. Jack Mesic assisted.

The Bruins tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Josh Giuliani late into the first, assisted by Ocean Wallace and James Goffredo.

Max Scott scored late in the second period, assisted by Byron Hartley and Justin Mexico.

Eli Miller increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Jack Seaverson.

The Bruins narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 01.27 remaining of the third after a goal from Austin Salani, assisted by James Goffredo.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. CST, this time in North Iowa at Mason City Arena.