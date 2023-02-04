Austin Bruins win in shootout on the road to North Iowa Bulls
The North Iowa Bulls hosted the Austin Bruins in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where Austin was the stronger team. The final score was 6-5.
The North Iowa Bulls hosted the Austin Bruins in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where Austin was the stronger team. The final score was 6-5.
Next games:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Austin at Riverside Arena.