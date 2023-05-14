Austin Bruins win in overtime thriller to decide series

The Austin Bruins have secured victory in the series against the St. Cloud Norsemen in 3-1 games. The series was decided with a 2-1 win in a game that went to overtime.

Austin's Damon Furuseth scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and with a minute left in the second period, the Bruins took the lead when Matthew Desiderio scored assisted by Dylan Cook and Jack Malinski .

Blake Perbix tied the game 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Broten Sabo and Andrew Clarke . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 10:02 before Damon Furuseth scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jack Malinski.