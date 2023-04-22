Sponsored By
Austin Bruins win first game against Minot Minotauros

The Austin Bruins have the upper hand in the series against the Minot Minotauros, after winning 4-3 at home after an overtime drama in game one.

Today at 10:27 PM

Austin's Jackson Luther scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Bruins took the lead in the first period, with a goal from James Goffredo . Walter Zacher and Dylan Cook assisted.

The Minotauros tied it up 1-1 late into the first period when Hunter Longhi scored, assisted by Weston Knox and Chase LaPinta .

Walter Zacher scored late in the second period, assisted by Josh Giuliani and Gavin Morrissey .

Walter Zacher increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Dylan Cook.

The Minotauros narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 01.58 remaining of the third after a goal from Braden Fischer , assisted by Trevor Stachowiak and Weston Knox.

The Minotauros tied the score 3-3 with 01.27 remaining of the third after a goal from Chase LaPinta, assisted by Weston Knox.

In overtime, it took 4:35 before Jackson Luther scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Bryan Gilman .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.

