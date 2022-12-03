Austin Bruins win at home against Minot Minotauros

The Austin Bruins won the home game against the Minot Minotauros 5-3 on Friday.

The Bruins started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Walter Zacher scoring in the first minute, assisted by Ashton Bynum and Jack Malinski .

The Minotauros tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Trevor Stachowiak in the first period, assisted by Max Martin and Ben Johnson .

The Bruins took the lead halfway through the first period when James Goffredo scored, assisted by Ocean Wallace and Dylan Cook .

The Bruins' Walter Zacher increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Matthew Desiderio and Jack Malinski.

The Bruins scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Bruins increased the lead to 5-2, after only 58 seconds into the third period when Josh Giuliani found the back of the net, assisted by Damon Furuseth and Ocean Wallace.

The Minotauros narrowed the gap to 5-3 with 01.50 remaining of the third period after a goal from Colby Joseph , assisted by Ben Johnson.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.