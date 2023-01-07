Austin Bruins win at home against Aberdeen Wings

The Austin Bruins won the home game against the Aberdeen Wings 4-1 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Bruins took the lead when Ocean Wallace scored assisted by Matys Brassard and Gavin Morrissey .

Austin Salani then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-0. Damon Furuseth and Jack Malinski assisted.

The Wings made it 2-1 with a goal from Dylan Wegner .

Walter Zacher increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Dylan Cook and Austin Salani.

The Bruins increased the lead to 4-1 with 26 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Nate Looft , assisted by Austin Salani and Ethan Lindahl .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.