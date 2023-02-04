Austin Bruins win against North Iowa Bulls in shootout on the road
The Austin Bruins were the victors in a close encounter with the North Iowa Bulls. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see the road team win by 6-5.
Next up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.