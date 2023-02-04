Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Austin Bruins win against North Iowa Bulls in shootout on the road

The Austin Bruins were the victors in a close encounter with the North Iowa Bulls. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see the road team win by 6-5.

img_500242291_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 11:56 AM
Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.

