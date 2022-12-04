Austin Bruins win 5-1 at home against Minot Minotauros

The Austin Bruins won at home on Saturday, handing the Minot Minotauros a defeat 5-1.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Josh Giuliani . Gavin Morrissey assisted.

Josh Giuliani scored early in the second period, assisted by Ocean Wallace and Gavin Morrissey.

In the second period, Walter Zacher scored a goal, assisted by Matys Brassard , making the score 3-0.

Late, the Bruins made it 4-0 with a goal from Gavin Morrissey.

The Minotauros narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period when Chase LaPinta found the back of the net, assisted by Hunter Longhi and John Emmons .

Josh Giuliani increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Bruins hosting the Wings at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center and the Minotauros visiting the Norsemen at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.