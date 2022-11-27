Austin Bruins victorious against North Iowa Bulls

The Austin Bruins defeated the home-team North Iowa Bulls 5-4. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Austin managed to pull out a win.

Austin's Dylan Cook scored the game-winning goal.

The Bruins chalked up four straight road wins.

Next games:

In the next round on Friday, the Bulls will face Springfield on the road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center, while the Bruins host Minot at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.