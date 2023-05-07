Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Austin Bruins tie series with win over St. Cloud Norsemen

The Austin Bruins won 6-1 at home against the St. Cloud Norsemen. The series is now tied at 1-1.

img_500277100_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:47 PM

The Austin Bruins won 6-1 at home against the St. Cloud Norsemen. The series is now tied at 1-1.

The Bruins started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Walter Zacher scoring within the first minute, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Matys Brassard .

The Bruins made it 2-0 late in the first period when James Goffredo scored, assisted by Austin Salani and Damon Furuseth .

The Bruins increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when James Goffredo scored yet again, assisted by Dylan Cook and Walter Zacher.

Late, Walter Zacher scored a goal, assisted by Josh Giuliani and Dylan Cook, making the score 4-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Dysart narrowed the gap to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Andrew Cumming .

Josh Giuliani increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later.

The Bruins increased the lead to 6-1 with 01.29 remaining of the third after a goal from Ocean Wallace , assisted by Parker Anderson .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again for Game 3 on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.