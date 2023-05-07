Austin Bruins tie series with win over St. Cloud Norsemen

The Austin Bruins won 6-1 at home against the St. Cloud Norsemen. The series is now tied at 1-1.

The Bruins started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Walter Zacher scoring within the first minute, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Matys Brassard .

The Bruins made it 2-0 late in the first period when James Goffredo scored, assisted by Austin Salani and Damon Furuseth .

The Bruins increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when James Goffredo scored yet again, assisted by Dylan Cook and Walter Zacher.

Late, Walter Zacher scored a goal, assisted by Josh Giuliani and Dylan Cook, making the score 4-0.

Tyler Dysart narrowed the gap to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Andrew Cumming .

Josh Giuliani increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later.

The Bruins increased the lead to 6-1 with 01.29 remaining of the third after a goal from Ocean Wallace , assisted by Parker Anderson .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again for Game 3 on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena.