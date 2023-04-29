Austin Bruins secure victory over Minot Minotauros

The 3-0 win on the road sealed the victory for the Austin Bruins in the series against the Minot Minotauros. Austin won in 3-0 games.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bruins took the lead when Austin Salani scored assisted by Jack Malinski and Matys Brassard .

The Bruins increased the lead to 2-0 two minutes into the period when Austin Salani scored the first goal yet again, assisted by Jack Malinski.

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Austin Salani who increased the Bruins' lead, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Nate Looft , late in the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.