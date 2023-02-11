Austin Bruins score twice in the third to beat North Iowa Bulls

The Austin Bruins defeated the North Iowa Bulls 5-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Austin pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Blake Ulve . Nolan Abraham and Carter Theissen assisted.

The Bulls' Simone Dadie increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Logan Dombrowsky and Max Scott .

The Bruins narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period when Gavin Morrissey scored, assisted by Walter Zacher and James Goffredo .

Walter Zacher scored late in the second period, assisted by Sam Christiano and Austin Salani .

Josh Giuliani took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Dylan Cook and Austin Salani.

Jackson Luther increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third assisted by Jack Malinski .

Austin Salani increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Jack Malinski.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena.